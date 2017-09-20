Anchorage Police Name Second Suspect in April Mountain View Drive-By Shooting

Alaska Native News Sep 20, 2017.

Anchorage police say that a man involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that took the life of an innocent passerby in April of this year, is now a suspect in the incident.

The investigation in the April incident, prompted police to identify 20-year-old Haitim Mahir Taha, as a person of interest in the shootings that took the life of Leroy Lawrence and caused the injury of another.

Police reported that on April 7th, Taha and another suspect, a 16-year-old Anthony Salazar, who is now in custody, were following a 2013 Ford Escape with multiple occupants. The Escape drove to the area of Irwin and Thompson in Mountain View as Taha and Salazar followed in a 2007 silver Monte Carlo. When the Escape pulled over and parked, the two suspects drove past, and opened fire on the other vehicle as its occupants were exiting. One of the occupants was struck in the leg, while passerby, Lawrence, was struck in his head.

The injured occupant of the Escape was transported to a local hospital, in that vehicle, for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived, they found Lawrence laying in the street, with a serious gunshot wound to the head. he was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries four days later.

Witnesses told police that the Monte Carlo sped away following the burst of gunfire as people on the street, of which there were many, began scattering.

Police describe Taha as 5’5″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police urges anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Taha, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





