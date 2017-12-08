Anchorage Police Seek Northway Mall Sexual Assault Suspect

Alaska Native News Dec 8, 2017.

On Thursday, APD announced on Nixle, that they were seeking the identity and whereabouts of a man wanted in reference to a sexual assault at Burlington at the Northway Mall.

According to the report, police responded to the business at the mall after receiving a call reporting a sexual assault at 9:32 PM Friday. When officers arrived at the scene and contacted the victim, she reported that she “was changing clothes in a stall in the dressing room when a male began taking pictures of her.” She said the man was taking pictures of her from above the partition.

The victim reported that she had exited the stall to confront the man, only to discover that “he was naked from the waist down and was masturbating.” She stated that the man attempted to grab her but missed as she yelled for help. At that point, the report claims that the man grabbed his close and exited the dressing room. Police say that the suspect “sexually assaulted the victim and ran off.”

The victim described the suspect as a short male in his 20s, about 5’3″ to 5’5″ tall. The woman described the man as having a very pointy nose, with a face so white that he appeared to have makeup on. Police have provided an image of the suspect that was captured on a surveillance camera.





If you have information regarding the susepct, please call Detective Mueller at 786-2614. To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.