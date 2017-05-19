Anchorage Police Seek Witnesses in Monday Abbott Loop Vehicle Bike Collision

Alaska Native News May 19, 2017.

Anchorage police say that they are seeking additional witnesses in the vehicle/bicyclist collision that took place at the intersection of Abbott Road and Brayton Drive that took place on Monday afternoon.

At 4:15 pm, police responded to that location in south Anchorage to find that a male bicyclist had suffered injuries to his head despite wearing a helmet. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The roadway was closed down for the incident and investigation. The initial investigation showed that 26-year-old Synda Collins was traveling in her 2014 Dodge Sedan in the far right lane westbound lane on Abbott when she encountered the bicyclist just east of the Seward Highway overpass. The biker was traveling eastbound in the same lane that Collins was in when she collided with him.





The investigation at the scene determined that Collins was operating her vehicle while under the influence. After failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Collins was placed under arrest and charged with DUI and Assault I. She was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there with her bail set at $10,000 cash, $5,000 corporate and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.

The roadway was reopened at 8:33 pm.

Police are asking that anyone that may have witnessed the collision to contact Steve Buchta with the Anchorage Police Department at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator).





