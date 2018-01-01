Anchorage Racks up First Homicide within Minutes of the New Year

Alaska Native News Jan 1, 2018.

According to APD, within the first minutes of ringing in the new year, Alaska’s largest city tallied up its first homicide.

Police received a call of shots fired at 12:16 am on Monday morning and responded to the scene at 4th and D Street to discover an “adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds,”APD reported on Nixle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. The department reports that they have no suspect information to release in the active investigation.

If anyone has information about this case please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





While this is the first homicide of the year, it is likely not the last. Anchorage racked up 35 homicides in 2017, the most in any given year.