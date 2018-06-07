Anchorage Rollerblader Dies in Collision, Investigation Continues

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2018.

Cordova Street between 9th and 10th Avenues was closed for an extended period following a fatal pedestrian collision just after noon on Wednesday.

APD announced that they are investigating the death of 40-year-old Paul Winter, who was rollerblading on the sidewalk between 9th and 10th on Cordova at 12:07 pm.

According to the report, at 11:50 am on Wednesday, officers had stopped to investigate a stolen vehicle that was parked and occupied on 12th and Cordova. The occupants were placed under arrest and as additional units were enroute to that scene, they observed a black Expedition driving recklessly southbound on Cordova before striking Winter.

Instead of stopping after having run Winter down, the vehicle continued driving past the officers at the stolen vehicle scene. One of those officers saw the Expedition and pulled it over.

The driver, Adanna Francis and her female passenger were taken into custody for questioning. Thus far no charges have been filed pending the results of a toxicology test.

Winter was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

The roadway was re-opened just shortly after 3 pm.