Anchorage Woman Arrested for Felony Drug Warrant, False Info,and Theft at McKinley Chalet

A 19-year-old Anchorage woman was arrested after troopers responded to the McKinley Chalet in Healy on Sunday and opened a theft investigation.
Troopers contacted Kourtney Duggins at the chalet, who initially gave troopers a false identity. Once here identity was verified, it was found that Duggins was wanted on a $10,000 Ketchikan warrant on a felony drug conviction.
Duggins was arrested on False information x3, Theft IV x2 and the Ketchikan warrant.
She was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to FCC.