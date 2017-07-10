Anchorage Woman Arrested for Felony Drug Warrant, False Info,and Theft at McKinley Chalet

Alaska Native News Jul 10, 2017.

A 19-year-old Anchorage woman was arrested after troopers responded to the McKinley Chalet in Healy on Sunday and opened a theft investigation.

Troopers contacted Kourtney Duggins at the chalet, who initially gave troopers a false identity. Once here identity was verified, it was found that Duggins was wanted on a $10,000 Ketchikan warrant on a felony drug conviction.

Duggins was arrested on False information x3, Theft IV x2 and the Ketchikan warrant.

She was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to FCC.





