Anchorage Woman Dies after Suburban Crashes onto her Vehicle on Glenn Highway

Alaska Native News May 30, 2017.

Anchorage police are continuing to investigate the fatal early Saturday morning crash that took the life of one on the Glenn Highway between Boniface Parkway and Bragaw.

According to the police, at just after midnight on Saturday morning, Alexander Selzer was traveling inbound on the Glenn, when he veered off to the right and struck the guardrail. After that collision, the Suburban that Selzer was driving, bounced off and crossed over all the incoming lanes and into the median dividing the inbound from the outbound lanes of travel.

The suburban launched out of the median, became airborne, and landed on a Ford sedan traveling outbound before rolling. The Ford veered into the ditch.

The driver of the Ford was declared deceased at the scene. Selzer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.





