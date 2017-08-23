Anchorage Woman Dies in Parks Highway Rollover

Alaska Native News Aug 23, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 206 of the Parks Highway on Tuesday evening after receiving a report of a single vehicle accident at that lcoation at 7:35 pm, the trooper dispatch reported.

While en-route to the accident scene, troopers received notification from on-scene personnel, that there was a fatality and another victim seriously injured.

The AST investigation conducted after their arrival, revealed that 32-year-old Anchorage resident, Amanda Fleming, while driving a 2002 Toyota Four-Runner, was traveling southbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled an estimated three times. During the roll-over, Fleming, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fleming’s passenger, 27-year-old Colorado resident, James Guandolo, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Fleming’s next of kin were notified of her death. The State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and they requested Fleming’s remains for autopsy.

AST is continuing their investigation into the crash.





