Anchorage Woman Dies in Sunday Seward Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Apr 3, 2017.

A Sunday afternoon two-vehicle collision at mile 71.5 of the Seward Highway resulted in the death of an elderly woman, the troopers reported via the Trooper dispatch early Monday morning.

According to the report, the trooper investigation that unfolded after they responded to the crash at 1:17 pm on Sunday found that 65-year-old Anchorage man, Patrick Strain was traveling southbound in his 1995 Toyota Tundra pickup on the highway, when he crossed over the centerline and entered the northbound lane.

Coming the other way on the highway was Patrick Richmond, age 34 of Wasilla, driving a white, 2012 Ford Explorer.

The two vehicles impacted head-on. The crash caused severe injuries to Strain’s passenger, 65-year-old Joyce Strain. She would later succumb to her injuries.

P. Strain, P. Richmond, and his 5-year-old passenger, were all transported to Providence Hospital in Anchorage for treatment of their injuries.

Both vehicles were towed and placed into police impound as part of the on-going investigation into the collision.

All involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident.





