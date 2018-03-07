Anchorage Woman Helps Police Solve Her Own Vehicle Theft

Alaska Native News Mar 7, 2018.

On March 2nd, an Anchorage woman called into the Anchorage Police Department to report that her 2005 Chevy Avalanche had been stolen from an Anchorage business.

According to the 6:46 pm report, the woman said that she had parked in the parking lot of Body Renew on the Old Seward Highway just after 5 pm on Friday and she further stated that she had stopped the vehicle, removed the keys and locked her vehicle before departing.

Then, less than an hour later, at 7:34 pm, the woman again contacted APD and reported that she had located her vehicle at the Holiday gas station on Bragaw. She provided descriptions of the two suspects that were in the vehicle. Police responded to the scene and as they were arriving, the victim told APD dispatch that the two suspects had gotten out of her stolen vehicle and were getting into a red truck.





As patrol officers arrived, they blocked in the truck and took the two men into custody. During the investigation, it was revealed that 34-year-old Kennedy F. Tali was the driver of the stolen vehicle. He was charged with Vehicle Theft I. It was also found that Tali was in violation of his Conditions of Release for a prior September vehicle theft case in which he was scheduled for trial. As a result, he was also charged with those violations.

The second man in the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Michael Paraoan, was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant and so was arrested on that warrant.