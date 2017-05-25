Anchorage Woman Takes Police, Troopers on High Speed Chase up the Glenn Highway

- Home
The Anchorage Police Department called the Alaska State Troopers at 2:27 am on Thursday to alert them of a vehicle that had eluded them and was northbound on the Glenn Highway “without any headlights on.”
The vehicle, described as a black 1998 Dodge Durango was last seen by APD at 2:14 am traveling at “a high rate of speed” at mile 18 of the Glenn.
Troopers picked up the trail 40 minutes later at mile 76 of the highway. Troopers attempted a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle, but, the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Katie Jones of Anchorage, accelerated to over 100 miles an hour, and continued northbound.
The chase continued and a second trooper joined the pursuit, which continued to mile 102, where a “Patrol Intervention Technique” was used to immobilize the vehicle.
Jones was arrested and transported back to Palm,er where she was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Police Officer, Assault III, and DUI. No bail has been set.