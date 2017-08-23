Anchorage Woman Takes Troopers on Parks Highway Chase in Stolen Vehicle

Alaska Native News Aug 23, 2017.

While on patrol in the Talkeetna area, AST saw a vehicle that was known to have reported as stolen in the Sunshine Tesoro service station’s parking lot near mile 99 of the Parks Highway.

As troopers were attempting a traffic stop on the vehicle, described as a 1999 Buick, it pulled on to the Parks Highway. That was when the driver sped off in an attempt to elude the patrol vehicle.

The driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old Nora Nance, took troopers on a 25-mile high speed chase, many times racing along the highway at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The car chase continued to the Willow area, but, at mile 74, another trooper deployed spike strips and brought the vehicle to a stop. But, Nance wasn’t finished, and fled on foot. After a brief foot-chase, Nance was apprehended by AST.

The trooper dispatch reports that Nance was arrested on charges of “Vehicle Theft in the 1st Degree, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer in the 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, and two outstanding warrants for her arrest for the original charges of Resisting Arrest, Making a False Report, and Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer. “

Nance was transported to Palmer, where she was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with her bail set at $2,850.

