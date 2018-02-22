Anchorage Man Arrested on Manslaughter Warrant for August 2017 Dowling/Old Seward Crash

Alaska Native News Feb 22, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department announced that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Manslaughter and other charges against an Anchorage man involved in connection with a fatal accident that occurred on August 8th, 2017 at the intersection of Dowling and the Old Seward Highway.

On Tuesday evening, August 8th, 2017, patrol officers arrived at the scene of the crash and opened an investigation. The investigation found that 41-year-old Christopher Turkette was westbound on Dowling in his 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, and turning onto the Old Seward on a flashing yellow arrow.

Traveling eastbound on Dowling, was 30-year-old Douglas J. Bittinger on his 2015 Ducati motorcycle, traveling straight through the intersection on a reported green light.

The two vehicles impacted in the intersection. Subsequently, Bittinger was pronounced deceased 10 minutes after the crash.

No charges were initially filed in the incident and the investigation continued.

On Wednesday, a warrant was obtained, charging Turkette with Manslaughter, Operating under the Influence of marijuana, and Reckless Driving.

Turkette was arrested a short time later.





