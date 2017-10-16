Anglers, Experts to Discuss Alaska King Salmon Population Decline
Two Alaska anglers with a freshly caught King Salmon. Image-USFWS
ANCHORAGE, AK – Amid regular fishing season closures for king salmon and record low returns, Alaskan anglers and fish enthusiasts will meet tomorrow evening to discuss the recent downturn in king salmon populations on many Alaskan streams.
What: Panel discussion and presentation regarding trends in Chinook salmon populations, and to see what we all might do to retain this mainstay of Alaskan fishing. Free and open to the public.
Who: Panel members will include
- Ed Jones, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Chinook Salmon Research Initiative Coordinator
- Dr. Megan McPhee, University of Alaska, College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences
- Robert Ruffner, Alaska Board of Fish member
- Dave Atcheson, author of the guidebook “Fishing Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula,” and National Geographic’s “Hidden Alaska, Bristol Bay and Beyond.”
There will also be other members of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game staff on hand, and ample time for questions from the audience. Hosted by Trout Unlimited.
Where: 49th State Brewing Co., 717 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, Alaska 99501
When: Tomorrow – Tuesday, October 17. Doors open at 6 p.m., panel begins at 6:30 p.m.