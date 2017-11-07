Aniak Man with Warrant, Arrested after Second Burglary

Alaska Native News Nov 7, 2017.

On Friday, a 34-year-old female resident in Aniak called in to State Troopers to report that a suspect identified as 34-year-old Nickanoff Peterson had walked into her home a demanded alcohol.

When Peterson entered her home, she reported that she was there alone with her children and had just arrived back home from a vacation.

The resulting investigation would find that Peterson had previously burglarized the home while the woman was on vacation and during that burglary, stole approximately $1,388 worth of food and alcohol.

During the investigation, troopers would find that Peterson was also wanted on an active warrant for felony assault from a September 15th incident. Peterson was arrested on the warrant and two counts of Burglary I and Theft II. He was taken to Bethel, where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.





