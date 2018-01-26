Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest of Cordova Center Escapee on Brayton Drive

Alaska Native News Jan 26, 2018.

APD says that an anonymous tip led to the capture of an escapee from the Cordova Center that occurred on the 16th of this month.

Police received a tip from a caller at 8:32 am on Wednesday informing police that 47-year-old Warren W. Hamilton II, who had escaped from a van transporting himself and other persons in custody to another location from the Cordova Center Halfway House.

Hamilton, who was serving time for forgery, got into an altercation with another inmate, and when the driver stopped the vehicle to deal with the issue, Hamilton exited the van and escaped on foot.

The anonymous caller directed officers to the trailer park at 9499 Brayton Drive. When officers responded to a trailer there, they took Hamilton into custody without incident. After his arrest, Hamilton was booked into the Anchorage Jail.





