Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest of Cordova Center Escapee on Brayton Drive

Alaska Native News Jan 26, 2018.
The Cordova Center in downtown Anchorage. Image-Google Maps

The Cordova Center in downtown Anchorage. Image-Google Maps

APD says that an anonymous tip led to the capture of an escapee from the Cordova Center that occurred on the 16th of this month.

Police received a tip from a caller at 8:32 am on Wednesday informing police that 47-year-old Warren W. Hamilton II, who had escaped from a van transporting himself and other persons in custody to another location from the Cordova Center Halfway House.

Hamilton, who was serving time for forgery, got into an altercation with another inmate, and when the driver stopped the vehicle to deal with the issue, Hamilton exited the van and escaped on foot.

The anonymous caller directed officers to the trailer park at 9499 Brayton Drive. When officers responded to a trailer there, they took Hamilton into custody without incident. After his arrest, Hamilton was booked into the Anchorage Jail.


Related Articles:

Anchorage police are asking the public for information on escapee, Webster Leavitt, who escaped from the Cordova Center on Sunday. Image-Anchorage Police DepartmentAnchorage Police Seek Cordova Center Escapee Police now have 21-year-old Chaz Shanigan in custody. Image-APDAnchorage Homicide ‘Person of Interest’ Now in Custody Police and citizens work to free man from vehicle. Image-Anchorage police dashcam imageAnchorage Officer, Three Citizens Save Driver from Fiery Death in Rollover 27-year-old Hooper Bay woman, Tia Smart was struck and killed on Brayton Drive and East 74th Avenue late Tuesday night. Image-Facebook ProfilesAPD Investigate Fatal South Anchorage Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision