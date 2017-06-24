ANSEP partners with Anchorage School District for second Middle School Academy of 2017

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program has partnered again with Anchorage School District to give local students a chance to participate in ANSEP’s 12-day, all-expenses-paid Middle School Academy on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. This is the second Middle School Academy for ASD students this year, which means more than 100 new Anchorage School District students are now in the ANSEP pipeline and on the right track to achieve their education and career goals.
Middle School Academies are residential STEM experiences designed to immerse students in applied learning opportunities related to career areas that require a degree in science, technology, engineering and/or math. Throughout the component, students live like college students at UAA while participating in activities that range from computer and bridge builds to earthquake engineering sessions led by industry professionals.
Students’ applications were evaluated based on their academic records and essay responses, providing them a chance to get experience submitting a college-like application as early as fifth grade. There are 54 participants from grades five through seven who were chosen to participate in ANSEP’s June Middle School Academy, including:
“ANSEP has proven that academic success can be tied to exposing students early on to math and science, but that engagement must continue throughout their academic careers. ANSEP is proud to see this bright young group of Anchorage students enter the ANSEP pipeline through Middle School Academy this summer. Our goal is for these students to continue participating in ANSEP components, to get a college degree, then to have successful careers – we know ANSEP can help Alaska’s students achieve all of this,” said ANSEP Founder and Vice Provost Dr. Herb Ilisaurri Schroeder.
The ANSEP model begins at the middle-school level and continues through high school and into college undergraduate, graduate and doctorate programs. A key component of the program, the Middle School Academy inspires young students to become involved in science and engineering early in their educational careers and keeps them on track to compete algebra 1 before high school. More than 77 percent of Middle School Academy students complete algebra 1 before entering high school. Nationally, that number is 26 percent. To learn more about ANSEP and its components, visit www.ANSEP.net.
About ANSEP
The Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program, founded by Herb Ilisaurri Schroeder, Ph.D., is part of the University of Alaska system. The program strives to effect systemic change in the hiring patterns of Alaska Natives in science, technology, engineering and mathematics career fields by placing its students on a path to leadership. Beginning at the middle school level, ANSEP’s longitudinal model continues through high school and into undergraduate, graduate and doctorate programs, allowing students to succeed at rates far exceeding national numbers. In 2015, the organization launched ANSEP STEM Teacher to further remedy Alaska’s rural education issues by supporting students pursuing STEM-related teaching certificates. ANSEP plans to place one ANSEP STEM Teacher in every Alaska village by 2025.
© 2017, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
(Anchorage, AK) - A report released today by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities shows that the Senate version...
Read previous post:Close
Senate Bill Cuts Tax Credits, Increases Premiums and Deductibles, and Increases Costs for State of Alaska
(Anchorage, AK) - A report released today by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities shows that the Senate version...