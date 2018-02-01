APD and Army Sign Youth Veteran Recruitment Partnership
APD/Army ceremony. Image-APD
Today, the Anchorage Police Department and the United States Army Recruiting Division leadership held a signing ceremony to solidify the Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program agreement designed to help young soldiers find work after they complete their service.
“I am pleased to partner with the Army to find careers for those who served,” said Chief Justin Doll. “As a former Marine turned police officer I understand firsthand how beneficial prior military experience can be for law enforcement.”
The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross-section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The program provides soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while simultaneously preparing for their future.
Through this partnership the Anchorage Police Department will be provided with a pool of highly skilled, motivated and professional candidates. Enlistees can search the PaYS website for potential employers, including APD’s recruitment website, and guarantee them an interview and possible employment after the Army.
Source: APD