APD Apprehends Anchorage Suspect after Surrounding House

Alaska Native News Nov 9, 2017.

Anchorage police say that they apprehended a suspect wanted on several felony charges that originated on November 4th, after they surrounded a residence on McLin Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

APD says that they responded to that McLin Circle addres and, because the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Shaun K. Worthen, was known to carry a weapon on his person, surrounded the home. But, before they could issue commands to Worthen, he signaled from a window at the residence, that he would come out.

The case stems from a November 4th incident in the Dimond and Minnesota Drive area. At that time, Worthen was driving a vehicle that belonged to his girlfriend’s mother. His girlfriend “noticed Shaun was swerving; she told Shaun several times he needed to pull over as he had been drinking that evening and was too impaired to drive,” police reported.

A verbal broke out between Worthen and his girlfriend, and Worthen got out of the vehicle and began walking away, leaving his girlfriend and another occupant in the backseat in the vehicle. Seconds later, he pulled out a handgun and fired at the vehicle, hitting it in the rear twice.

In fear, the girlfriend jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away. No injuries were reported.

Police reported that even though they searched, they were unable to locate Worthen that evening. It wasn’t until Tuesday that he was located and police responded to the Mc Lin address.





Upon his arrest, Worthen was charged with Assault III, Criminal Mischief III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. He was transported to, and remanded at the Anchorage Jail.