APD Apprehends Escapee During Separate Call Saturday

Alaska Native News Jan 23, 2018.

Anchorage police report that they captured an escaped woman from the Midtown Center while investigating another case on the 200-block of Newell Street.

Police responded to the trailer park at that location in northeast Anchorage at 8:47 pm on Saturday after receiving a report of two vehicles chasing each other. According to the report, as the vehicles were chasing each other, one of the vehicles, described as a blue Lexus, got high-centered on a rock in the park. Now immobile, the occupants of that vehicle fled the scene.

Officers interviewed witnesses, who told them from which trailer the vehicles originated from. APD then went to that trailer and knocked on the door. The door was answered and police contacted three men and a woman in the trailer.

When asked, the female suspect gave a name and birthdate that APD checked and could find no record on. Officers asked the woman three more times for her correct name and told the consequences of providing false information, to which she said she wasn’t lying. She was adamant until she was cuffed and led to the patrol car, at which time she told officers that she was Angela M. Gonzales, age 42.





Background checks showed that Gonzales had been given permission to go to an appointment while being held at the Midtown Center, but did not return earlier this month. A felony arrest warrant was issued at that time.

As a result of the Saturday incident, Gonzales was further charged with False Information.

She was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.