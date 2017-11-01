APD Arrest Hit-and Run Driver in Saturday Muldoon Fatal Incident

Alaska Native News Nov 1, 2017.

Anchorage police reported on Tuesday that they have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run at Fifth Avenue and Muldoon that occurred on Saturday night.

APD reports that they have arrested 22-year-old Caitlin Forbes following the investigation into the fatal incident that killed 49-year-old Brian Ballot on charges of leaving the scene of an accident without Assisting the Injured. Police state that following the service of search warrants and additional evidence, Forbes will likely face further charges.

Investigators say that a citizen came forward with information as to the vehicle involved and 17 minutes after the description was placed on Nixle, an anonymous tip came in to the department reporting the vehicle to be parked at a residence on the 7700-block of Boundary AAvenue. When police arrived at the location, they determined that the vehicle, in fact, had been involved in the fatality, but, Forbes was not at that location. As the fatality investigator was conducting his investigation and awaiting a tow truck to impound the Dodge Neon, additional information was received that Forbes was at her parent’s home in south Anchorage. Police responded to that address and placed Forbes under arrest.





