APD Arrest Three for Wednesday’s Northern Lights Stabbing Murder

Alaska Native News Aug 12, 2017.

Anchorage police report that they have made arrests in the murder of 28-year-old Philip Cleveland on the 200-block of East Northern Lights on Wednesday with the help of the public.

Police responded to the location after receiving a 911 call at 10:50 pm on Wednesday reporting a stabbing. The call came from one of a group of people that were walking along the side of the building there.

When they arrived, they found Cleveland had been fatally stabbed and had been the victim of multiple wounds. The interviewed several people at the scene, and had determined that the victim and his assailants were homeless and determined that the murder was not a random one.

Police would receive calls from businesses in the area that provided surveillance video that captured footage of the incident. According to investigators, a group of people were sitting on the side of the building, when two in the group “began to assault another adult male in the group without being provoked,” APD stated.

As the assault played out, one of the suspects, now identified as 32-year-old Bert Jones Jr, went to another person in the group sitting and observing the assault, and got a knife from him. The rest of the group at the scene got up and began walking away, leaving Jones, 27-year-old Shalom Gilmore, and 39-year-old Ralph Jim, alone with the victim. Jones then stabbed Cleveland multiple times.

Following the murder, the three suspects left the scene.

As the investigation into Clevelnad’s death continued, APD would arrest Gilmore and Jim near Northern Lights and A Street on Thursday night. Gilmore was charged with Murder I, Jim was charged with Murder II.

On Friday afternoon, Jones would be located in the same area. He was also placed under arrest, he was charged with Murder I and II.





