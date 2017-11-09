APD Arrests Car Thief, Corrections Finds the Keys in Body Cavity

Alaska Native News Nov 9, 2017.

Anchorage police, while on patrol on Gambell Street, spotted an unoccupied vehicle that was known to them as having been reported stolen on October 17th, early Wednesday morning, Nixle reported.

Once police did a background check to verify that it was in fact stolen at 3:30 am, officers checked with the Black Angus Hotel, where the vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Versa, was parked, to inquire as to the driver. The hotel staff reported that the driver was in one of their rooms.

Officers went to the room that the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Eldridge Bradley, was said to be in, while other officers dispatched to the rear of the building to watch the room’s window.

As police announced themselves at the door, Bradley attempted to climb out of the window, but realized police were waiting for him outside, and so, went back into the room. Once inside, he answered the door. He was questioned, arrested, and transported to the Anchorage Jail.





While corrections officers were processing Bradley, they discovered the keys to the stolen vehicle hidden in a body cavity. He now faces charges of Vehicle Theft I.