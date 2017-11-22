APD Arrests Mother Wanted in May Child Malnutrition Death

Alaska Native News Nov 22, 2017.

Anchorage police say that they have apprehended the suspect in a suspected child homicide that occurred in May of this year after a caller reported her whereabouts. They report that 36-year-old Stephanie Hamburg was arrested on the 9500-block of Brayton Drive, at the same trailer park of the suspected homicide.

Hamburg’s arrest was the result of a months-long investigation into the death of Hamburg’s two-year-old daughter, Gabriella Marlow. The State Medical Examiner’s office attributed Marlow’s death to malnutrition.

Police had responded to the trailer park on May 10th after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. The young child was taken a local hospital where she was later declared deceased.

Hamburg, and her boyfriend 41-year-old Timothy Hulsey told investigators that even though the child was not eating, they believed that she would outgrow it. Gabrieela lived on milk and occasionally, Dr Pepper, police reported.

After an investigation that spanned months, the case was classified as a homicide, and Hamburg and Hulsey were charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Manslaughter. Immediately following the filing of charges, Husley was arrested and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

APD continued to seek the whereabouts of Hamburg until her arrest last week.





