APD Arrests One During Howard Street Homicide

Alaska Native News Dec 6, 2017.

APD reports that they took one person into custody following a late Monday night homicide investigation into a fatal shooting on Howard Street after a 10:41 pm call.

The caller reported that there were two men with guns at that location. Wheen officers arrived, they found that a group of people had gotten into an altercation just prior to the fatal shooting. Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Brandon Irlmeier.

21-year-old Orion Lind was taken into custody and questioned, but, was not charged. He was remanded on an outstanding warrant issued for a probation violation and was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

APD reports that they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and not random.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” for an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





