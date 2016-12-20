UPDATE: Out-of-State Missing Person, in Fact Not Missing

Alaska Native News Dec 20, 2016.

UPDATE: This individual, posted as a missing person by APD, was in fact, not missing, the family reported today. She had only been out of contact for two-to-three days because of a dead phone.

As a courtesy to her family, we have removed all identifying factors, such as last name and imagery, from the article.

Anchorage police are asking the public for assistance in locating an out-of-state woman who was last seen when she moved out of a home that she had been sharing with a friend on November 28th.

According to police, Jennifer had previously remained in contact with family members down south every couple of weeks, but, recently, in the last two to three days, phone calls to her have gone unanswered and have gone straight to voice mail.

Anchorage police describe Jennifer as “5’04” tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.”

Persons with information on Jennifer are urged to call the Anchorage Police Department at 786-8900.





