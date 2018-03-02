APD Busts Car Thief but do no Recover Firearms

Alaska Native News Mar 2, 2018.

After yet another car theft in Anchorage, APD is warning vehicle owners to not become victims, and reminding drivers to always lock their vehicle and remove any valuables, and concealing what you cannot remove.

At 3:03 AM on March 1st, APD received a stolen vehicle report on the 2500 block of Fairbanks Street. When police responded and opened their investigation, they found that a suspect had stolen a black 2007 Chevy Silverado from that location. The vehicle owner reported that they had left the vehicle’s keys on the dashboard. They also reported that they had left 3 firearms in the vehicle.

A patrol officer, while on patrol, spotted the stolen vehicle parked on the 800 block of East 12th Avenue a short time later. When they spotted the vehicle, they also spotted the suspect, identified as 44-year-old John Linan, walking away from the truck.

Officers contacted Linan, and subsequently took him into custody and transported him to the Anchorage Correctional Center, where he was remanded on charges of Vehicle Theft I and Theft II.

APD reported that the stolen firearms were not located.





