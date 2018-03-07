APD Captures Escapee during Ingra Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Mar 7, 2018.

Anchorage police captured an escapee, identified as Richlynd A. Ketah-Guest, on Friday during a traffic stop after they had been actively looking for him after he walked away from the Cordova Center on March 1. He had been housed there on charges of Escape IV until he walked away.

Officers on patrol at 8:15 am on Friday, observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Ingra Street near 6th Avenue and proceeded to light up their lights and perform a traffic stop. The driver continued down the street driving on the sidewalk until she came to the Chevron gas station at which point she pulled over.

The officers contacted the driver and identified her as 26-year-old Asia Blagmon. She was arrested on two outstanding warrants and also cited for Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way and No Proof of Insurance.

The passenger in the vehicle had got out of the vehicle and had attempted to walk away from the scene. But, officers quickly detained him and he was identified as Ketah-Guest. He was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional CCenter on the Escape warrant.





