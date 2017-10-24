APD Captures One of Three Who Posed as Officers in Mid-Town

Alaska Native News Oct 24, 2017.

Anchorage police responded to a shots-fired call at 5:41 am from the 200-block of 12th Avenue on Monday morning to find that three men, posing as APD officers had forced their way into an apartment there and said, “they were there to rescue a dog that was reported stolen.” They attempted to steal one of the dogs in the apartment, but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

All three suspects fled upon the arrival of police. Witnesses and the victim gave officers descriptions of the suspects, and one suspect, identified as 37-year-old Brant Marshall was located and arrested on the 1300-block of Ingra Street. He was charged with Assault III, Robbery I, Burglary I, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges.

The search for the other two suspects, who were last seen on the 1200-block of Ingra Street, is continuing.

APD is asking the public who may have information to call APD Dispatch at 786-8900, or Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





