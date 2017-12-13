APD Catches Two Suspects Re-Handed in Mail Thefts

Alaska Native News Dec 13, 2017.

APD responded to a report of a man and a woman stealing mail from mailboxes on the 1200 block of St. Gotthard Avenue at 12:42 PM on Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived in the area, I saw a man and woman that fit the descriptions given by the caller on the south side of 36th Ave. near Rhone Circle. When officers made contact with the two suspects, they were each carrying a box full of mail that did not belong to them.

Officers ordered the male suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Ralph Vagana, to place his hands behind his back, but he refused and attempted to run away. Two of the officers frustrated Vagana’s attempt to run into the roadway. He continued to struggle, and it took a third officer to assist in handcuffing him.

Police also arrested the female suspect identified as 18-year-old Patricia Huddell without incident.





Vagana was charged with Theft III and Resisting Arrest. Huddell was charged with Theft IV, APD reported.