APD Chase down Man after Shots Fired in Mountain View

Alaska Native News May 30, 2018.

Just before 1 am on Monday morning, the Anchorage Police Department began receiving calls of shots-fired on San Fernando in Mountain View.

Callers reported that some sort of disturbance had broke out amongst a group of individuals on the 1000-block of San Fernando and one person, later identified as 34-year-old Michael R.A. Pope fired several rounds before climbing into his red Ram pickup and leaving the scene.

A responding officer spotted the pickup in the Costco parking lot nearby and attempted to perform a traffic stop but Pope ignored the officer and began driving erratically at which time the officer chose to break off the stop.

Additional officers converged on the parking lot at which time Pope began ramming the patrol vehicles running into three. Additionally, Pope rammed into an unoccupied Subaru Forester. Police re-engaged Pope as he jumped from his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Several officers gave chase giving commands to Pope to give up, commands that Pope ignored as he kept up his flight.

Pope was tased but showed no effect and continued to towards Penland Parkway. At that location, Pope ran headlong into a patrol vehicle and he was taken to ground. Pope continued to fight his arrest until he was subdued with handcuffs and leg irons.

An investigation of Pope’s vehicle would discover at least two holsters and a rifle in plain view. As a felon, Pope is prohibited from possessing firearms. Further investigation would find Pope is a probation/parole absconder.

Pope was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and cleared. He was then taken to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded on charges of Assault III, Fail to Stop, Reckless Driving, Resist by Force, Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Operating Under the Influence, and Criminal Mischief IV. It was also determined that Pope was wanted on a prior Operating Under the Influence warrant.

He was also issued citations for No Insurance and Driving with a Revoked License.