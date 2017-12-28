APD Chases Down Armed Car Thief near Tudor and Old Seward

- Home
A stolen vehicle owner’s call to police resulted in a brief foot chase with an armed suspect early Wednesday morning on Tudor near the Old Seeward Highway according to Nixle.
At 12:25 am, APD received a call from a man reporting that he had followed his stolen vehicle tracking it to Tudor and the Old Seward Highway where it pulled in to the Holiday gas station there.
Officers responded and after identifying the vehicle that was occupied with the engine running, blocked it in to prevent its escape. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 23-year-old Cody Iverson, attempted to ram his way through the blockade, before exiting and fleeing on foot while holding a handgun.
Officers gave chase as Iverson tossed the weapon and continued to run. He was taken down a short distance away. During his arrest, Iverson gave officers a false name in an effort to conceal his identity. The background check following the discovery of his correct name found that he was also wanted on two outstanding Felony warrants as well as a misdemeanor warrant.
The passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Angelette Hoffman, was also arrested on Joyriding and being in possession of a knife stolen from the vehicle. Online court records, as of this morning, show no charges filed, however.
K-9 Doc was brought in and Doc was able to locate the stolen weapon where it was tossed. The handgun belonged to the vehicle owner and was taken from the vehicle by Iverson.
Iverson was arrested on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II-Firearm, Resisting Arrest, False Information, and Misconduct Involving Weapons-Felon in Possession as well as the three warrants.
The vehicle had been stolen the night before. While the vehicle was locked at the time it was stolen, the keys had been left in the ignition with the engine running.