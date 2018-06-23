APD Conducts Operation Midnight Sun with Federal, State and Local Partners

- Home
n June 18th, the Anchorage Police Department (APD) kicked off Operation Midnight Sun with its federal, state and local partners focused on a crime suppression sweep of violent offenders. Those partners include Alaska State Troopers (AST), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Marshals, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), United States Postal Inspection Service, Anchorage District Attorney and the United States Attorney.
Around 100 uniformed and undercover officers, including aerial support from AST, were split into eight teams and conducted a variety of crime suppression activities all over Anchorage. Since Monday, dozens of arrests were made and 400 grams of drugs were seized during this operation. The community can expect to see more as this is an on-going operation.
Below are preliminary results from the last few days:
Felony Arrests/Charges (includes warrants): 58
Misdemeanor Arrests/Charges (includes warrants): 25
Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 5
Heroin: 230 grams
Methamphetamine: 140 grams
Mushrooms: 30 grams
Guns Recovered: 19
Cash: $3720
Arrest Highlights:
Orlando Holder (32-years-old) arrested on 6/18 in the area of Bragaw Street and Thompson Avenue. He was wanted on a felony warrant for Murder 2, Manslaughter and Misconduct involving a Weapon. APD Case: 18-23866
Versace Spearl (20-years-old) arrested on 6/19 during a traffic stop in the area of Muldoon Road and Northern Lights Blvd. He was wanted on a felony warrant for Assault 3. The driver, a male juvenile, was arrested on a misdemeanor no bail warrant. APD Case: 18-24466
Jeffery Painter (37-years-old) arrested on 6/19 after dealing drugs in the area of 5thAvenue and Gambell Street. Officers seized 6.23 grams of methamphetamine, 2.27 grams of heroin and 1 stolen handgun. He faces multiple charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon 2, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 2, Felon in Possession and Theft 2. APD Case: 18-24585
Zachary Russi (20-years-old) arrested on 6/19 during a traffic stop in the Northway Mall area. Russi fled in the direction of the trailer park across from the mall. He was located with the assistance of the K9 Unit and AST’s Helo 3. He had two outstanding warrants for Burglary and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. APD Case: 18-24593
Nyajairiot Bor (19-years-old) was arrested on 6/19 on an outstanding warrant for Engage In Riot. She was located in the 7700 block of DeBarr Road. APD Case: 18-24617
James Sullivan (53-years-old) was arrested on 6/19 in the 100 block of Bragaw Street. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Misconduct Involving a Weapon. APD Case: 18-24639
Allen Ala (18-years-old) arrested on 6/19 after Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of North Bunn Street and Thompson Avenue. Officers, with the assistance of Helo 3, located Ala driving a grey Chevrolet Blazer in the 400 block of Pine Street. He was taken into custody, questioned by detectives, arrested and transported to jail. He faces multiple charges including Vehicle Theft 1, Theft 2 and Violations of Condition of Release. APD Case: 18-24549
Andrew Baugh (49-years-old) arrested on 6/19 in the area of 15th Avenue and Eyak Drive. Baugh was inside a silver Ford Pickup in the parking lot of an apartment building. Officers discovered an adult female performing oral sex on Baugh. He faces a charge of Soliciting Prostitution. APD Case: 18-24642
Dominik Spivey (20-years-old) and Nigel Ivory (22-years-old) arrested on 6/19 during a traffic stop in the 5600 block of Debarr Road. Spivey was wanted on two felony assault warrants and one felony drug warrant. Spivey and Ivory fled on foot and were later captured with the assistance of the K9 Unit. Inside the silver Ford Explorer Ivory was driving, officers found multiple handguns. Both face additional charges including Misconduct Involving a Weapon and Resisting Arrest. APD Case: 18-24641
Brandon Balaoro (23-years-old) was arrested on 6/19 in the 6900 block of Trafford Drive. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Misconduct Involving a Weapon. APD Case: 18-24764
Christopher Gowen (44-years-old) and Sonja Burke (33-years-old) were arrested on 6/19 after a traffic stop in the Fred Meyer parking lot on Northern Lights. Gowen and Burke face a charge of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. Burke also had two outstanding felony warrants. Officers also seized 14 grams of heroin and 20 grams of meth. APD Case: 18-24635
Mary Weatherman (37-years-old) was arrested on 6/19 after attempting to sell drugs to an undercover officer at the Twin Dragon. She faces charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. Officers seized 1.75 grams of heroin. APD Case: 18-24647
Four male juveniles were arrested on 6/20 near the Kincaid Chalet after fleeing from a stolen vehicle. At 7:13 a.m., on 6/19, APD took a report of a 2015 red Ford Escape being stolen from a residence on the 1800-block of Cindylee Lane. The vehicle was parked with a spare key inside when it was taken. At 8:53 a.m. on 6/20, Police Dispatch received a call that someone had fallen off a car while it was moving in the parking lot of the Dimond Center. Officers responded and were able to determine from surveillance footage that a pedestrian met people in a vehicle in the parking lot. The pedestrian was speaking with one of the passengers in the vehicle through the open right rear window. It appeared the driver tried to drive off multiple times and the pedestrian was preventing it. Eventually the driver began to drive way and the pedestrian grabbed onto the side and the roof of the vehicle. The driver traveled through the parking lot at a high rate of speed when the pedestrian flew off and landed in the middle of the roadway (near the bus stop on the west side of the mall) with a head injury. The vehicle involved was the one reported as stolen the day before. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital. Several hours later, at 10:17 p.m., Police Dispatch received a call from a citizen who stated they stopped to check on a vehicle that was parked near the Kincaid Chalet at Little Campbell Lake on Raspberry Road. The occupants ran on foot when the citizen approached them. A computer check by Dispatch revealed the vehicle was the stolen Escape. All four suspects, who are juveniles, were located by police in the woods at the Raspberry Road trailhead and taken into custody. Criminal charges for all four were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice. APD Case 18-24498 and 18-24688
Donovan Dennis (27-years-old) was arrested on 6/20 after a traffic stop in the area of 32nd Avenue and Boniface Parkway. He was wanted on two outstanding warrants for parole violations. APD Case: 18-24729
Wiliam Rash (36-years-old) arrested on 6/20 after being spotted in a stolen vehicle at Fred Meyer on Dimond Boulevard. The officer followed the Subaru until backup officers could arrive. The vehicle was followed to Lowe’s on Old Seward where the suspect backed up into a parking space. Several patrol vehicles surrounded the vehicle; the driver jumped out and ran. Officers gave chase and captured the suspect near the Steam Dot on O’Malley Center Drive. He faces multiple charges of Vehicle Theft I and Theft II. APD Case 18-24732
Tara Ginn (34-years-old) and Robert Price-Schruefer (33-years-old) arrested on 6/20 during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Gambell Street. Schruefer had two outstanding felony warrants for probation violation on charges of Forgery, Misconduct Involving a Weapon and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. He was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, $280 of counterfeit twenty dollars bills, five credit/debit cards that didn’t belong to him and .10 grams of heroin. He faces additional charges of Forgery 1, Misconduct Involving a Weapon, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and Theft 2. Ginn faces a charge of Misconduct Involving a Weapon after officers found a loaded .357 revolver. Officers also seized 9 grams of heroin, a digital scale and .52 grams of methamphetamine. APD Case: 18-24756
Terence Anthony (52-years-old) was arrested on 6/20 during a probation check in the 1700 block of Russian Jack Drive. Anthony was found to be in possession of a handgun inside his apartment. Officers also seized 124.7 grams of heroin and $1720 cash. He faces charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance. APD Case: 18-24765
Andrew Swaney (45-years-old) was arrested on 6/20 after a report of a suspicious person in the area of 11th Avenue and Cordova Street. After officers made contact with Swaney, they ran a background check and discovered he was wanted for multiple felony warrants including Domestic Violence and Theft. APD Case: 18-24787
Brandon Cockburn (39-years-old) arrested on 6/20 after leaving the scene of a collision at the intersection of Cordova Street and 6th Avenue. Cockburn was driving a 2002 Dodge Caravan northbound on Cordova Street and ran a red light. He was struck by a 2000 Honda motorcycle eastbound on 6th Avenue. Cockburn was located and faces multiple charges including Assault 2, Driving without a driver’s license, Driving without Insurance and Leaving the Scene of a Collision. APD Case: 18-24772
This operation is a result of APD’s ability to increase its staffing.
Source: APD