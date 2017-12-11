Widgetized Section

APD Conducts Undercover Retail Detail

Dec 11, 2017.

Last Friday, the Anchorage Police Department’s Investigative Support Unit (ISU) partnered with Fred Meyer on Abbott Asset Protection to target theft related crimes.

ISU charged six individuals with theft, who in total attempted to steal over $1,100 worth of merchandise.

One individual, Patricia Abell, pushed a cart containing $551.85 worth of goods out of the store and was contacted by ISU and Asset Protection. Abell was charged with Felony Theft, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Misconduct involving a weapon. On top of that she had two misdemeanor theft related outstanding arrest warrants.

Another individual, William Rosario, removed $149.97 worth of merchandise from the store and ran on foot when contacted by ISU and Asset Protection. After a foot pursuit, ISU arrested Rosario. He attempted to provide false information to officers. Rosario was charged with Theft, Resisting Arrest, and False Information. Rosario also had a federal drug related felony warrant for his arrest.


APD plans to conduct similar details in the future with various retailers to prevent and discourage theft. APD and Fred Meyer are pleased with the outcome of this partnership.

