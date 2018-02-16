APD Continues Investigation into 6th Avenue Drive-by Shooting

Alaska Native News Feb 16, 2018.

While APD did not locate or identify the drive-by shooters in a January 28th incident in a 6th Avenue shots-fired case, they announced that they placed an Anchorage man under arrest in connection with the incident on Thursday.

APD officers immediately responded to the location and opened a preliminary investigation. While they would find bullets in the exterior of the building, and in vehicles, they identified no suspects. As they continued their investigation, a woman would arrive at the hospital with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

As the investigation continued, they would find that 22-year-old Elijah C. Ramirez had run out of the residence and down the street, firing rounds at the departing vehicle.

On Thursday, robbery detectives obtained two arrest warrants for Ramirez. The first is for Violation of Conditions of Release for being at the house on E 6th on January 28th, where he was prohibited from being at as per a January 1 Domestic Violence case. The second warrant is for Misconduct Involving a Weapon II for shooting at the moving vehicle.

Ramirez is 5’05” tall and 155 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator).





