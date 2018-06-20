APD Continues to Investigate Austin Street Homicide

Alaska Native News Jun 20, 2018.

Anchorage police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took the life of one and wounded another on the 6000-block of Austin Street on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to an upstairs apartment at that location at 4 pm to discover one dead and one wounded and opened an investigation at the scene. They report that they made contact with everyone present when the shooting occurred.

Their report indicated that an altercation had broken out in the apartment among a group of people possibly over drugs and/or money. Police say that ongoing activity has been occurring at that residence.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 311 (option #1). To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.