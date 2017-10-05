APD Continues to Seek David Gonzales, Wanted on Bank Fraud, Stolen Mail, Identity Theft Charges

Alaska Native News Oct 5, 2017.

APD investigators say that they now have knowledge that suspect, 36-year-old David Gonzales, who was indicted with six other suspects in a 29-count indictment in late August, is still in Anchorage and frequenting local motels. The information was garnered through tips from the public.

Gonzales, along with his five conspirators, were indicted on August 24th, on 29 counts that included conspiracy, bank fraud, possession of stolen mail, aggravated identity theft and passing counterfeit currency.

According to the investigation, Gonzales, along with Sara James, 30, Jonathan James, 34, Brandon Madrid, 28, Braden Asbury, 20, and Karri Embach, 34, conspired to steal checks from the mail and from vehicle break-ins, then altering and cashing them at various banks in the Anchorage area.

The counterfeiting charges allege that Gonzales’s co-conspirators, Sara and Jonathon James, used fake money to make purchases on Craigslist.





Gonzales is described as 5’09” and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair when not shaved. If you have any information on Gonzales whereabouts, including survelliance video, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

APD states that “The Anchorage Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case, with assistance from the Palmer Police Department, investigators from the State of Alaska Department of Revenue, and the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office.”