APD Continues West 36th Avenue Investigation, Reveals Cause of Death

Alaska Native News Aug 16, 2017.

On Tuesday, Anchorage police revealed that Patricia Phelps, age 48, the woman killed in an incident on the 1800-block of West 36th Avenue last week, died from blunt force trauma and not by gunshot as had earlier been reported.

Investigators say Phelps suffered the trauma as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

APD responded to a shots fired call at Oregon and 36th and found Phelps laying in a yard on 36th dead from injuries. Prior to her death, she was seen walking with a man along 36th. Police are still actively seeking that man as a witness to the incident, as well as another on a motorcycle as a person of interest.

Witnesses have come forward with information about the incident, as well as information on both the person of interest and the witness.

Investigators continuie to seek information and as that anyone with information, including surveillance video, regarding these two males and/or the investigation, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





