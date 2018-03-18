APD Detectives Investigate Early Sunday Morning Shootings on Old Seward Highway

Alaska Native News Mar 18, 2018.

Multiple reports of shots-fired on the 7900-block of the Old Seward Highway prompted a response by officers early Sunday morning, APD reported.

Patrol officers converged on the scene at around 3 am on Sunday morning. According to reports, there were several people in the parking lot of a local business at that location when the shots were fired, but they did not identify any victims during their investigation at the scene.

A short time later, APD received reports of two people arriving at a local hospital. One individual had suffered life-threatening wounds while another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.





Detectives investigating the incident found that friends of the victims took them to the hospital from the incident scene.

If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 907-786-8900 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers 907-561-STOP or logging onto www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com