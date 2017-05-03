APD Investigate Shots Fired at Jewel Lake Holiday Gas Station

Alaska Native News May 3, 2017.

It was on Monday night that APD responded to a report of shots fired at the Holiday Gas Station on Jewel Lake Road, only to find two abandoned vehicles crashed into each other at the scene.

Officers spoke with several witnesses at the scene and found that a white Ford Pickup pulled in and crashed into a parked Audi that was occupied. Persons at the scene said that after the collision, both drivers exited their vehicles, while the driver of the pickup, later positively identified as 39-year-old Dewey E. Eager, walked over to another pickup already parked in the parking lot, retrieved a firearm, went back to the crash scene, and pointed the weapon at the Audi driver.

Eager ordered the Audi driver to get down on the ground. At that point the Audi driver threw an unidentified object at Eager and Eager fired a shot at the man, missing him. Following the shots fired, Eager went back to the parked pickup, got in, and the vehicle left the scene.

The Audi driver, and a passenger from that vehicle also left the scene on foot.Not locating Eager, APD obtained a felony arrest warrant for Eager, for Misconduct Involving a Weapon III and IV. Eager is a convicted felon, and so is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police describe Eager as a Caucasian male, 5’11” and 220 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Police are wanting to speak with the occupants of both vehicles, and ask persons with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Eager to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





