APD Investigates Eagle River Walmart Puppy Theft

Alaska Native News Nov 17, 2017.

Anchorage police are asking the public for assistance locating a white female, who at the time of the incident, was wearing a light colored jacket and white hat, and driving a dark green small SUV early on Thursday morning.

According to the report, a man called in to police to report that his driver’s side window was broken out of his vehicle, and his three-month-old Labrador/Rottweiler puppy was stolen while he was in the Wal-Mart in Eagle River. The canine was stolen just after midnight.

The victim, who has a 2008 Toyota Scion, said that he parked in the Wal-Mart parking lot and went into the store for less than 10 minutes, and came out to see his window broke out and his puppy, named Dexter, missing.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com





