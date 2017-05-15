UPDATE: APD Identifies Victim in East 28th Avenue Homicide

Alaska Native News May 15, 2017.

UPDATE: The victim in the incident has been identified as 92-year-old Charlotte Marvin. She died as the result of a gunshot wound.

Police have interviewed all involved and say there are no outstanding suspects.

The Anchorage police revealed on Sunday, that even though they are not seeking any suspects in a death case in mid-town, they are investigating that incident as a homicide.

APD responded to the 1000 block of East 28th Avenue after receiving a call at 1:18 pm on Sunday afternoon. The caller reported that “an elderly female was found deceased at a residence” on that street. The call was made by the spouse of the victim, whose identity has not been released. He had gone to a neighbor’s residence to place the call.

Police are asking that anyone with information concerning the incident to call them at 786-8900 or Anchorage Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP (7867).





