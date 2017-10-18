APD Investigates Prowler Call, Arrest Two in Stolen U-Haul

Alaska Native News Oct 18, 2017.

An early morning call-in reporting prowlers prompted APD officers to respond to the scene in the 9100-block of Cranberry Street in south Anchorage at 5:54 am this morning.

Police arrived at the location after an “alert citizen” reported seeing two individuals “looking around the arrea with a flashlight and leaving in a U-Haul truck,” APD reported on Nixle.

After covering the scene, police would locate the U-Haul in the Chevron Gas Station parking lot at the intersection of West Dimond Blvd and Victor Street. When they ran the plates on the U-Haul, they found it to have been reported as stolen on October 7th.

As a result, the driver of the U-Haul, 35-year-old Marian Soifua. was arrested for vehicle theft, and her passenger, 36-year-old Shandra Vogel, was placed under arrest for joyriding.

A background check on Soifua would find that she had two warrants for her arrest for Failure to Appear, and in another case, Theft IV, Assault III and IV and Harassment.

During the arrest, several items were discovered in the vehicle. Investigators are processing the items to determine if those items were stolen.

The two suspects will be arraigned this afternoon.





