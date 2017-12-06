Widgetized Section

APD Investigates Shooting at Anchorage’s Alex Hotel

Alaska Native News Dec 6, 2017.
Alex Hotel. Image-Google Maaps

Anchorage police say the shooting at the Alex Hotel at 4613 Spenard Road on Monday night is beleived to be drug related.

Police responded to the hotel at just after 9 pm after receiving a shooting call from that location, APD reported.

When they arrived, they found one adult male with life-threatening injuries. According to the report, APD has no suspect information in the incident. They are asking the public for information and ask that they call  786-8900 (press “0” for an operator).  To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

