APD Investigates Stabbing at 3rd Avenue and Karluk Street

Alaska Native News Jun 8, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department is urging the public to avoid the 3rd Avenue/Karluk Street area as they conduct on on-scene investigation in that area in the wake of a stabbing that occurred Thursday morning.

APD responded to the area near the Bean’s Cafe this morning to find suffering from wounds in a stabbing incident. They report that they have not made an arrest and say the suspect is “still outstanding.”

Police describe the assailant as a black or hispanic male in his 30s. He has curly-haired and clean shaven and stands approximately 5’9″ tall. It is said that the suspect was wearing a black hoody sweatshirt and gray jeans.





