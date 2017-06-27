APD Investigates Two Vehicle Firing At Each Other in Creekside Center Drive Incident

Alaska Native News Jun 27, 2017.

Anchorage police received a call early Tuesday morning, at 4:20 am, reporting multiple shots fired from residents at an apartment building on the 7800-block of Creekside Center Drive.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered multiple apartments and vehicles damaged by gunfire, but no injuries to the occupants of the apartment building.

While the officers found shell casings and bullet fragments in the area, they found no suspects at the scene.

The investigation found the people in two vehicles drove through the area, shooting at each other. While police have further information about the suspects and vehicles, they are not releasing any information at this time.





