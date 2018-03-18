APD Investigating Dead Driver in the Middle of Dewberry Street as Drug-Related Homicide

Alaska Native News Mar 18, 2018.

Anchorage police report that the investigation of a man found deceased in a dark-colored sedan on the 8900-block of Dewberry on Friday evening, has been updated to a homicide following their investigation at the scene.

Residents in the area found the victim dead when they approached the vehicle, which was in the middle of the street blocking traffic shortly after 7 pm on Friday.

Police report that they suspect that the driver of the vehicle, who was shot in the upper body was targeted in a drug-related crime.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video in and around the area, is asked to call Dispatch at 907-786-8900 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.





