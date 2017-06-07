APD Investigating Early Morning Drive-by Shooting on Boniface Parkway

Alaska Native News Jun 7, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a vehicle-to-vehicle drive by shooting that occurred on Boniface early this morning, but as yet, do not have any suspects, it was announced on Nixle today.

According to the report, a vehicle with two adults and three juveniles was traveling northbound on Boniface. When they approached DeBarr Road, an unknown vehicle pulled up on the left-hand side of the victim’s vehicle and opened fire, shooting at least once. After firing, the vehicle sped away.

One juvenile, in the back seat suffered gunshot injuries and was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery by the driver.

APD says that they have no suspect information and have yet to identify a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





