APD Investigating Early Morning Mountain View Shooting

Alaska Native News Apr 4, 2017.

Anchorage police investigating an early morning shooting on Mountain View Drive on Tuesday say that they believe that the incident is a “drug-related event.”

911 calls began going in to APD at 2:16 am this morning. Callers told dispatchers that they had heard a gunshot followed by cries for help.

When officers arrived at the scene on the 4400 block of Mountain View Drive they discovered a adult male victim lying in the street with “a gunshot wound to the torso.” The victim was rushed to a local hospital. Police say that the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim told police that he was walking along the roadway when a red four-door sedan pulled up and the suspect, described by the victim as Samoan, got out and demanded that the victim give him his possessions.

Following the demand, the victim said that the suspect shot him, got back into the vehicle, and left.

The victim said that he had no description of the driver. Police say that it did not appear that anything had been taken in the incident.

APD is asking that anyone with any information regarding this crime to please call police at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





