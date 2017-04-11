APD Investigating Hammer Attack on Karluk Street

- Home
Investigators with APD conducted interviews in an incident involving a hammer on the 800-block of Karluk Street that occurred early on Monday morning, it was reported on Nixle.
Police responded to the location at 2:27 am on Monday morning to find a victim bleeding profusely from the head. He was rushed to a local hospital with a serious, life-threatening injury to his head.
Interviews at the scene revealed that an argument by “multiple persons,” turned into a physical altercation, and one male grabbed a hammer, and hit another in the head. Police say that alcohol was a factor.
While no arrests have been made, a person has been identified and APD is not seeking any additional suspects at this time.
The investigation is continuing.